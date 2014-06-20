About

ZOI is a mobile application created specifically for fraternities. New to a university and don’t know which fraternity is right for you? Public users can select their school and browse through the various fraternity profiles at their university. Are you a brother and don’t see your fraternity on ZOI? It can easily be registered through the app and added once approved in order to keep ZOI legitimate. Once the fraternity is approved, the user will become an admin and have access to all features, such as creating and editing his fraternity’s profile, direct and group messaging, event calendar, announcement page, and others. Brothers must be invited via email, so there is no need to worry about your fraternity’s personal information being exposed.